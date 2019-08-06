Ronald J. “Bookworm” Himes, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. “Bookworm” Himes, 78, passed away on July 31, 2019 at Windsor House Canfield, Ohio where he was a resident for approximately 2 months. Ron suffered for many years from COPD and related complications.

Ron was born on March 11, 1941 in Truittsburg, Pennsylvania to George and Mildred (Smith) Himes. He was the eldest of 3 children.

He attended Summerville schools for 10 years before moving to Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he spent his last 2 years and graduated in 1959.

After graduating high school Ron worked part-time for McCauley Trucking of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from August 1959 – August 1965 and then the Army Reserve of the United States from September 1965 – July 1967 when he was honorably discharged.

He was also a member of the local Ramsackers Band, playing bass guitar.

During this time, he married the love of his life Judith (Scott) Himes on July 16, 1966.

Ron attended college at Clarion State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in the late 1960s. After receiving his degree, Ron accepted a job as a health inspector with what was then known as the Pennsylvania Department of Health, relocating he and Judy to Elk County, Pennsylvania. He later became a field supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources where he remained for 18 years.

Ron and Judy remained in Elk County until Judy’s retirement in 2003. They then returned to Truittsburg where his life began, purchasing his aunt’s little bungalow and turning it into a spacious country home. They enjoyed living here 6 months of the year while spending the winter months in Bradenton, Florida. In 2013, when Ron could no longer handle traveling between Pennsylvania and Florida, they sold the home in Truittsburg and moved permanently to Bradenton, Florida. They remained in Bradenton until Ron’s health had worsened and they then moved to Austintown, Ohio in August 2018 to be near Judy’s family.

Ron enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sportsman. He loved to fish and hunt with a group of lifelong friends and family whom he made many memories with. Ron also enjoyed taking pictures of the outdoors and was quite the photographer. If you had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Ron he would share his stories and knowledge with enthusiasm and loved to teach what he knew to his nieces and nephews. His enthusiasm will be greatly missed. Ron also enjoyed carving and whittling and has created many memories for those left behind to enjoy.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew David Roy.

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years Judith (Scott) Himes of Austintown, Ohio; a sister Vivian (George) Roy of Truittsburg, Pennsylvania; a brother Gary (Charlene) Himes of North East, PA; nieces Staci Roy of Meriden, CT; Susan (Scott) Vinkler of Austintown, Ohio; Kimberly Himes-Loprete of Summerville, North Carolina; Chanin (Roy) Carlson of Truittsburg, Pennsylvania; a nephew Dustin Roy of Dubois, Pennsylvania; along with numerous great nieces and great nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for Ron on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon at Shannondale Social Hall, 2866 Pine Road, Mayport Pennsylvania 16240 for anyone who would like to come.

Arrangements are being handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

