Ronald A. Bartholomew, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, at the Clemente Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Ronald A. Bartholomew, 75, who passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence.

Ronald was born May 3, 1944 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of Samuel A. and Julia B. Conti Bartholomew.

He lived in the area his whole life and graduated from Lowellville High School and New Castle School of Trades for welding.

He was a laborer at General Extrusions and retired from GF Furniture.

Ronald was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church.

He married the former Suzanne Churchill on July 28, 1967.

Besides his wife he leaves three children, Kimberly S. (Darryle) Flesher of New Springfield, Ohio, Jeff Bartholomew and Brian J. Bartholomew of Boardman, Ohio; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

