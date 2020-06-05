Robert T. Mentzer, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services will be held for Robert T. Mentzer, 92, who passed away Thursday, June 4, Thursday, at Assumption Village Skilled Nursing facility.

Bob was born July 15, 1927, in North Lima, a son of Leonard S. and Cecelia M. Weeden Mentzer.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He married Betty Margaret Kerr on January 15, 1953.

Bob worked for Ross Radio in Youngstown in sales and ordering until he retired.

He was an avid Ham radio operator, call sign W8ELL. He was a top QSL DXCC with contacts all over the world. Summers you would find him tending his garden. He loved growing vegetables, especially heirloom Daisy Bunker Beans and garlic.

Bob leaves one son, William T. (Janel) Mentzer of Canfield; two daughters, Rebecca Himes of New Middletown and Mary Beth (John) Siwiec of Boardman; one brother, Fred Mentzer of St. Paul, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Jason (Jodi) Himes, Ami (Josh) Milliken, Colin (Aubrey) Siwiec, Cory Siwiec, Scott Mentzer and Allen Mentzer and two great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty, who died March 13, 2001; son-in-law Jeff Himes; four brothers and companion, Peggy Kruest.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

