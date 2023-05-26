YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the chapel at Lake Park Cemetery 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44502 at 1:30 p.m., for Bobby Arnoto, who passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He was born April 10, 1959.

A reception will follow for family and friends at 2:00 p.m., at Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church (basement) 764 Fifth Street Struthers, OH 44471.

