NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. “Reed” Metzka, 82, passed away Tuesday morning October 17, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Reed was born September 28, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Sally Chuckovich Metzka.

He was a lifelong area resident of Springfield Township and graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1959.

He worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company and was an independent truck driver for most of his life. He was also a Springfield Township Trustee for 20 years.

Robert was very involved in the Springfield Athletics, especially football and basketball and he was inducted to the Springfield Hall of Fame in 2017. He also delivered the “ROCK”, which is a gathering place after the football games.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Reed married the former Kathy I. Gillam on April 18, 1970.

Besides his wife, he leaves one son, Mark R. Metzka of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Trey and Marissa Metzka.

Reed was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gerald Metzka and one sister, Sally Rogers.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in his name to the Springfield Local Athletics, 11335 Youngstown – Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, Ohio. ATTN: Boys Basketball

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.