STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Miles, 35, passed away Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngtown.

Robert was born February 5, 1987 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Stacy L. Parker and Robert L. Miles.

He was a lifelong area resident and worked as a dietitian/nutritionist for the Mercy Health System.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and being outdoors. He loved playing with his animals, Hercules, Xena and Alice. Rob was also passionate about his music.

He was preceded in death by his father and his dog, Rudy.

Robert was survived by his mother, Stacy L. Parker and grandmother, Patsy DiGiacomo; a series of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, plus his best friend, Megan (Mapleleaf) Vekasy and his Goddaughter, Ellie Thompson

The family will have a celebration of life party for Robert this summer at Gram’s house.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert P. Miles, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.