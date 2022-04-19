NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Friday, April 22, at 3:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Robert P. Mason, 96, who died Friday, April 15, at Masternick Memorial.

Robert was born June 6, 1925 in McMechen, West Virginia, a son of Samuel Edgar Mason and Blanche Ella Palmer Mason.

He graduated in 1942 from Springfield Local High School where he was a multi sport athlete. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served stateside in World War II. While in the service, he attended flight school at Shadrow College in Nebraska and attended Iowa University where he played football for the Iowa Seahawks. He flew a piper cub aircraft during his service time.

Robert volunteered as a fireman for Springfield Township in the 1940s. He worked for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 32 years before retiring. After retirement he was a New Middletown Village Administrator for 11 years.

Robert took great joy in being a pilot and he loved to fly. He truly enjoyed singing and dancing with his friends from Groggy Mondays. He also found pleasure in fishing and eating ice cream, working around his farm and sitting on the porch.

The family wishes to thank his aide, Michelle and the staff at Masternick Memorial, for the wonderful care they provided to Robert.

Robert leaves three sons, Robert Palmer Mason, Jr., Samuel Harry Mason and Donald Lee Mason; two daughters, Carol Jean Fagnano and Ruth Ann Pistner; a brother, Richard (Marge) Mason; one sister, Martha Takach and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many friends and loved ones who were his family.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas Joseph Mason; a brother, Paul Edgar Mason whose plane went down during World War II; two sisters Genelda Mason and Maryann Mason Knowles and his beloved Josephine.

“Clear skies ahead and God Bless America”

The family requests that donations in Robert’s name be made to the New Springfield VFW Triangle Post 2799, 3161 East South Range Road, New Springfield, OH 44443, where Robert was a proud member.

Friends may call on Friday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442. A military service will be held immediately after the 3:00 p.m. service at Zion Cemetery .

