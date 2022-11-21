NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Robert H. Franko, 85, who died Saturday, November 19, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Robert was born March 23, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of Henry and Irene Smotrilla Franko.

He lived in the area his entire life and graduated from Ursuline High School.

He worked as a clerk at Republic Steel and a toll collector for the Ohio Turnpike.

Robert enjoyed bowling, golfing and softball. He was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union, the Jednota Bowling League and played and coached Youngstown slow pitch softball. He is an avid fan of Youngstown State, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football.

Robert leaves his son, David and daughter-in-law, Amy Franko, of Delaware, Ohio and his ex-wife, Myra Collingwood Franko.

The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center and Sanctuary Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that they gave to Robert.

Friends may call on Friday, November 25, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442. A reception will be held immediately following the Mass at the church hall.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

