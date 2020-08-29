Robert G Ervin, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. “Bob” Ervin passed away Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 at Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana, Ohio.

Bob was born August 10, 1941 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert G. and Flora (Lint) Ervin.

Bob served in the Marine Corps for four years of active duty and two years in the Reserves. He always said the Marine Corps gave him the definite structure he needed for life.

He worked for General Electric and Niles Glass, for several years. He was a welding supply salesman for Weber Welding and Jones Oxygen and his last 25 years at S.D. Nold in Lisbon.

Bob served as a councilman for the Village of New Middletown, was a past president of the New Middletown Lions, the Mahoning Valley American Welding Society, the Springfield Local Band Boosters and was a member of the Allen Lodge in Columbiana. He had served on the fire and rescue squads in McKinley Heights and Springfield Township. He coached soccer for about the first 10 years of Poland Youth Soccer and several years for Springfield Youth Baseball. His home was always open to new youth as he was a foster parent, hosted foreign exchange students and was a billet parent for the Mahoning Valley Phantoms. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown.

He leaves to cherish his memories and many stories, his wife of 50 years, the former Patricia Mauch, whom he married May 30, 1970; two daughters, Jennifer (TJ) Hosa of Bedford, Texas and Wendy Ervin of Irving, Texas; three sons, John (Melissa) Ervin of Canfield, Michael (Katie) Ervin of Leetonia and Keith (Jamie) Ervin of Greenford; 10 grandchildren, Jade, Savannah (Danny) Zitkovic, Johnny, Katie, Wyatt, Gianna, Sydnee, Josephine, Avielle and Garrett and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Tucker and Kolten.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his two brothers, Milton and Larry Ervin.

Friends and family can call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Zion Lutheran in New Middletown.

The memorial service will follow on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic the family requests that you wear a mask and keep social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the memorial fund at Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 434, New Middletown, OH, 44442.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home of New Middletown.

To send condolences go to www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

