STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.

Robert was born May 23, 1934, in Youngstown a son of Frank and Florentine Ennemoser Janesh.

He lived in the area his whole life and graduated from East High School.

He worked as a roll turner at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company for 27 years and drove a bus for the Poland School System for 20 years.

Robert was member of the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. He was an active bowler and was in various leagues. He enjoyed golf and was instrumental in starting the Struthers Girl’s Softball League with his wife.

Robert married the former Rose M. Frazzini on June 2, 1956, and she passed April 7, 2016.

He leaves a son David E. (Jacqueline) Janesh of Jessup, Maryland, two daughters Diane M. (Jeff) Shriver of Earlysville, Virginia and Cheryl A. Janesh of Girard, a sister Florence Colella of Boardman, six grandchildren Robert A. (Dena) Janesh, Jennifer M. (Andrew Siegele) Janesh, Brianna Rei-White, Michael V. (Lauren) Janesh, Jacquelyn Kenreich, Carl Kenreich and four great grandchildren Marley Gioia Siegele, Xavier Joseph Siegele, Maverick R. Janesh, and Theodore Nesta Siegele.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a son Joseph S. Janesh, two brothers Frank and Rudy Janesh, two sisters Mary Dunker and Louise LaRocca, and a grandson Aaron G. Rei-White.

Friends may call on Monday, January 23, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

