STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Robert A. Stipetich, 54, of Struthers who died Friday, December 10, at his residence.

Robert was born August 11, 1967, in Youngstown a son Thomas W. and Betty Ann Peluso Stipetich.

He graduated from Struthers High School and attended vocational school for auto mechanics.

He worked as a maintenance technician and mechanic for many years.

He enjoyed working and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed cooking and was very good at it.

Robert leaves two brothers, Thomas Stipetich of Struthers and James (Judy Sluss) Stipetich of Youngstown and a nephew, Vasilica Stipetich who is in the U.S. Army.

Friends may call on Thursday morning, December 16, two hours prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

