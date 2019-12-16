Rita A. Galletta, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20, followed by a Mass of Christian at 10:00 am at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, for Rita A. Galletta, 91, of Struthers who died Saturday, December 14, at Altercare of Alliance.

Rita was born March 5, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Emidio and Alice Sebastian Cerimele.

Rita worked for the Struthers City Schools and prior to that worked at People’s Bank. She was a member of Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church of Struthers, the Youngstown Opera Guild, the Ohio Culture Alliance, the Red Hat Society and the Struthers Historical Society.

Rita married Frank A. Galletta, on September 2, 1950, at the Immaculate Conception Church and Frank passed away on April 4, 2007.

Rita leaves three sons, Mark (Lindy) Galletta of Indio, California, Gary (fiancée Deborah Jenkins) Galletta of West Chester, Ohio and Frank L. (Dr. Stacey Hollaway) Galletta of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Galletta of Parma; two brothers, Emil Cerimele of Youngstown and Larry Cerimele of Pheonix, AZ; one sister, Anna Marie Vujcec of Austintown and nine grandchildren, Liane Robertson, Erin Harper, Thomas, Kenneth, Jenna Marie, Abby, Nicholas, Dana Grace and Tessa Odell Galletta and two great-grandchildren, Dexter and Calvin Robertson.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Lawrence and John Paul Galletta; a brother, Eugene Cerimele and a sister, Ersilia Conte.

Friends may call on Thursday evening, December 19, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday morning, December 20, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

The Galletta family wishes to thank Alter Care and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care of Rita.

Rita requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation, Inc. at www.aamds.org or at 4330 East West Highway, Suite 230, in Bethesda, MD, 20814.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.