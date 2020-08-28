Richard James Baluck, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Richard James Baluck, age 72, succumbed to Covid 10 at Mercy Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on August 21, 1948, the son of James Richard Baluck deceased in 1999, and Mary Alice (Bartholomy) Baluck, who resides at the Blackburn Home in Poland.

Richard graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1966 and Youngstown State University with degrees in Math and English in 1975. He went on to obtain a Master’s Degree and PhD from Loyola University in Chicago where he became a professor of philosophy. He returned to Struthers in 2000 and worked for First Energy and later taught Computer Science at Thiel College

Richard also filled his life with music by performing, writing and directing. In the late 60’s early 70’s Richard, Cathy Callan Baluck and Barry McNally performed in a musical group called The Village Green Singers. In the early 70’s he hosted a local Sunday morning TV show on WFMJ-TV with Cathy called Celebrate. He also produced another local TV show called Movin’ Out which promoted the talents of area high school students. He most recently released a CD titled About This Time. Richard loved and wrote all forms of music, but his real passion was classical. One of the most joyful things Richard did in recent years was sing in the wonderful choir at Saint Charles Church.

Richard leaves behind five siblings who will miss him very much. .Linda Pompeii of Michigan City, IN, Michael Baluck of Poland, Trish Baluck of Struthers, James Baluck and his wife Renee Baluck of Struthers and Jeffery Baluck of Boardman, He also leaves his significant other Anna Beckett of Campbell.

We are all richer because he filled all of our lives with his music and his passion for fun and life.

There will be no calling hours.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Richard’s name be made to YSU Foundations Gifts to Dana School of Music 655 Wick Avenue Youngstown Ohio 44502.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio

