Rheba Ruth Bennett, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rheba Ruth Bennett, 82 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 30, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Rheba was born on June 8th, 1939, in Onego, West Virginia, to Ulysses S. and Gladys (Huffman) Turner.

She loved traveling with her longtime partner, Bill, spending time with her family and friends and waitressing. She was a character who could easily make anyone laugh and brought joy to any occasion. She was extremely stylish and witty and had a love for shoes and good company. She was always willing to lend an ear and offer up one of her famous old fashioned sayings. Most importantly, she was a hard worker and a good friend to many.

Rheba is survived by her son, Rick (Cindy) Bennett; daughter, Teresa Vance; grandchildren, whom she adored, Steve Vance, Jeremy (Jennifer) Bennett, Melissa (Adam) Ryan and Randa (Cody) Wolford; six great-grandchildren, who were her greatest joy and siblings, Lawrence Turner, Leah Woods, Dottie Hanlin, Jerry Turner, Larry Turner and Jeri- Wayne Turner.

Rheba was preceded in death by her parents; long time and loving partner, William “Bill” Fogarty; grandson, Joshua Carl Starnes; a brother, Jerl “Dodge” Turner and sister, Shirley Kauffman.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home at 10170 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with service to immediately follow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Visit https://www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences to Rheba’s family and friends.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rheba Ruth (Turner) Bennett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.