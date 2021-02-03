Renee Zavodni Bero, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 22, Renee Zavodni Bero, 73, left this world but her bright spirit and spunk remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

A private family service has been held.

Renee was born January 12, 1948, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Thomas and Gilda Zavodni.

She graduated from Ursuline High School and attended college.

She married Charles Francis Anthony Bero on October 24, 1970; they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary surrounded by the family.

Renee worked as a bookkeeper for Blosco Iron and Steel.

She continued her organizational skills through out her life and kept her family, church and anyone who asked and some who didn’t, in order

First and foremost, Renee was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring NA NA. She captured every family and sporting event in photos and loved displaying them for all to enjoy. She shared many a lunch with her fellow Ursuline graduates.

She was also a member of the New Springfield VFW Triangle Post #2799.

Renee devoted much of her love and talent to her faith and her church, St. Paul the Apostle,

Renee leaves her husband of over 50 years, Chuck; her two daughters, Heather (Jordan) Bero Troggio of Poland and Elizabeth Zavodni Jorge of Struthers and the five lights of her life, her grandchildren, Charley Troggio, Hunter Troggio, Santino Jorge, Alex Jorge and Noah Troggio.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. Her family will hold a celebration of Renee’s life at a future date.

The family requests that anyone wanting to give a memorial tribute in Renee’s name please extend your generosity to the Mercy Health Foundation, 250 Debartolo Place, Suite 2560, Boardman, OH, 44512, or online at www.foundation.mercy.com/Youngstown.

