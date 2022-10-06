STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Graygo, 98, passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022

She was born on April 11, 1924, in Struthers, a daughter of John M. and Anna Marie Lucas Gura, the seventh of 14 children.

Regina graduated from Struthers High School in 1941 and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1945. She earned a B.S. degree in education from Youngstown State University in 1970.

Regina worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital Maternity, the first in-service director at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital. She taught at St. Nicholas School in Struthers and St. Charles in Boardman. She was an instructor at Choffin-Practical Nursing, then later, director of Ron Joy Nursing and worked in the Medical Department at General Motors Lordstown.

Regina married Henry F. Graygo on September 16, 1946; he passed away on August 19, 1980.

She leaves two sons, Henry F. (Betty Murphy) Graygo of Erie, Pennsylvania and James (Janice O’Neill) Graygo of Cape Coral, Florida; three daughters, Regina (John) Paulenich of Struthers, Frances Warino of McDonald and Patricia Graygo of Hewitt, Texas; sister, Ann Marie Fabilli of Cincinnati; one brother, James Gura of Dallas, Texas and sister, Monica Gura of Boston, Massachusetts.

Regina also leaves grandchildren, Jill (Ron Jones) Graygo, Brian (Chris Bundy) Graygo, Jennifer (Craig) Fluent, David (Stephanie Stulpin) Graygo, John (April Brearey) Paulenich, Joseph (Jamie Lucido) Paulenich, James (Catherine Navagh) Paulenich and Laurie Warino; great-grandsons, Jared, Robert and Justin Graygo and John and Andrew Paulenich; great-granddaughters, Alexandra (Douglas) Bunea, Madison Fluent and Sophia Paulenich and stepgreat-grandsons, Maxwell and Elijah Stulpin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Tony Warino; granddaughter, Lindsay Graygo and her siblings, John, Julia, Helen, Peter, Emil, Felicitas, Norman, Lawrence, Kathleen and Marian.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and traveling.

The family wishes to extend gratitude to Maplecrest Nursing Home for their loving care.

A prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Clemente Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.