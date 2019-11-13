Raymond P. Ornelas, Sr., Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by a military service on, Saturday, November 16, at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Raymond P. Ornelas, Sr. who died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11.

Ray was born October 10, 1932 in Lowellville a son of Ascencion and Katherine Carrocce Ornelas.

He attended Struthers schools for 12 years.

After leaving school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps with basic training at Paris Island. Ray served in Korea from 1951 until 1953, where he served as a demolition expert with Dog Co. Engineers. After returning state side, he served in Quantico Virginia until he was discharged in June of 1954.

He worked at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube from 1955 until he retired in 1984. He was hired by the Mahoning County Veterans in 1992 to transport veterans to the VA hospitals in Brecksville and Cleveland and also served as the Mahoning County Service Commissioner.

Ray helped to organize the Struthers Little Wildcats football program in 1969. He helped to organize the Youngstown Hardhats Minor League football team and became its General Manager in 1976.

He was a member of the Struthers VFW 3538 and served at one point as its Sr.Vice Commander. In 2008, he was selected as by the United Veterans Association as “Veteran of the Year” for his service to the community and Veterans.

Ray leaves his son, Raymond P. Ornelas, Jr. of Naples, Florida; one daughter, Pamela J. Ornelas (Kimberly Hunsbarger) of Youngstown; three brothers, Lawrence (Virginia) Ornelas of Howland, Richard (Marguerite) Ornelas of Queens, New York and Daniel (Carol) Ornelas of Struthers; longtime companion, Wanda Thompson of Lowellville; a sister-in-law, Joyce Ornelas; four grandchildren, Michael, Sarah Martha, Nicholas and Joseph Ornelas and one great-grandchild, Maximus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael R. Ornelas and a brother, David Ornelas.

Friends may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to Raymond’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.