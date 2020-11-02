Raymond D. Tomko, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, for Raymond D. Tomko who passed away Sunday, October. 25.

He was born on November 3, 1930 to Andrew J. Tomko and Catherine V. Smolko of Struthers, Ohio.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1949 going on to enlist in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1949-1953 earning the rank of Tech Sergeant with a Bronze Star.

After being honorably discharged from the Army he moved to Colorado where through the G.I. bill he earned his associate degree from the Barnes Business College in Denver for stenography.

While in Colorado he met the “Love of His Life”, Carol J. Bryant and they married on September 4, 1954 and she passed away on June 24, 2019. They moved to Struthers, Ohio where he was employed by Mahoning County Courthouse for 35 years.

To this blessed union they had four children, Cheryl (James) Brammer of Salem, Ohio, Kathryn (Carl) DeChellis of Poland, Ohio, Jean (Mark) Montanaro of Howard, Ohio and Daniel (Laura) Tomko of Lebanon, Ohio. They in turn gave them grandchildren, Jeremy and Shane Brammer, Katie Robinson, Vincent DeChellis, Nicholas and Jonathan Tomko, Kristen Hunt, Erica Phillips and Andrea Montanaro and they in turn gave them great-grandchildren,: Nadia and Aidan, Allie, Madilyn and William Brammer, Oscar and Sullivan Phillips and Josephine Robinson.

Ray enjoyed life, together they traveled through all 50 states, was an avid reader, loved trains, biking, casinos, golfing…but most of all, FAMILY was his passion for life.

Ray is survived by his siblings, Thomas (Marge) Tomko and Andrew (Sharon) Tomko from Colorado, many nieces and nephews. Deceased siblings are Genevieve Sakas, Edward, Phillip and John Tomko.

Ray was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers.

The family requests that material contributions be made in Raymond’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

