NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. DeRhodes, 85, passed away on Friday, February 3, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Ralph was born on February 19, 1937, in Lisbon, a son of Clyde E. and Olive Blanche Granger DeRhodes.

He lived in the area his whole life and was a machinist for Glunt Industries for many years, retiring in 2020.

He was an avid fisherman and that was his favorite hobby.

Ralph married the former Helen L. Wayne on August 6, 1956.

Besides his wife of New Middletown, he leaves two daughters, Nancy L. (Leo) Sexton of New Middletown and Erin Corah of Connecticut; two brothers, Frank and Bruce DeRhodes, both of New Middletown; a sister, Joyce Dierkes of New Middletown; grandchildren, Steven (Keri), Cole, Kyle, Denise, Johnathan, Christopher, Peter, Brittney and Sara and eight great-grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Mellissa Anthrope; a granddaughter, Amber; two brothers, Carl and Gerald DeRhodes and two sisters, Ruth Shandor and Jean Welsh.

As per Ralph’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph E. DeRhodes, please visit our floral store.