Paul R. Belle, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown for Paul R. Belle, 91, who passed away Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021 at his home.

Paul was born on August 26, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Paul and Anna Bellej.

He lived in the area his whole life and served in the United States Army serving as a Sergeant First Class in the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Paul married the former Regina J. Donofrio on September 12, 1953 and she passed away on May 27, 1994.

After serving in the military he worked at Republic Steel Company as a Motor Inspector in the Open Hearth and then moved to the Line Gang. After many years working in the mill, he retired and worked with his son in the family business as an electrician. He then followed him to RLM Electric where he was affectionately known in the trades as Mr. Belle.

Paul was a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling to Hawaii for over 30 years, first with his wife, then alone and then with his sons. He made many friends on the island where he was known as Uncle Paul.

He leaves three sons, Paul F. Belle of Struthers, Thomas J. Belle of Indianapolis, Indiana and Anthony R. (Kara) Belle of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister Florence Dornbush of Woodstock, Georgia and one sister-in-law, Addy Bellej

Paul was preceded in death by his three brothers, John Bailey, Joseph Bellej and Leonard Bellej and four sisters, Irene West, Margaret Guidos, Helen O’Dea and Emma Fabian.

Friends may call at St. Columba Cathedral on Friday, July 2 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. before the Mass.

