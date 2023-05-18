NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Cunning, 67, died at 4:12 pm on Tuesday, May 16, at Mercy Health from complications of a cardiac arrest.

He was born April 16, 1956, in Youngstown a son of Patrick and Elanor Cunning.

Paul worked as a heavy equipment operator at Dave Sugar excavating, Carl Myers Excavating and Marucci & Gaffney until his retirement in 2021.

He is survived by his brothers, John, Frank and Mark; his sister, Clare; stepdaughters, Georgia, Michelle and Robin and his companion, Kathy.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl and Glenn; sisters, Anne and Jeanne and his wife, Sandy.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

John’s cremation is being handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

