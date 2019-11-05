Paul J. Planey, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Paul J. Planey 77 who passed away Sunday afternoon November 3, 2019.

Paul was born Spetember 1, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Elizabeth Purfey Planey.

He lived in the area most of his life and was a Struthers High School graduate.

He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War.

He worked for the Pollock Company and then Kaufmann’s warehouse from where he retired.

Paul was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

He leaves a daughter Mindy Planey of New York, New York; one sister Gerry Wuyek of Canfield, Ohio and one step-son Steve Sedmak of Boardman, Ohio.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

