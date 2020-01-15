Paul A. Witherow, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Witherow, 83, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Assumption Village Nursing Home while being surrounded by his family.

Paul was born in Irvona, Pennsylvania on October 31, 1936, to the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (O’Shea) Witherow.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955 and later went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Youngstown State University.

However, in order to honor his country, Paul enrolled in the U.S. Army before starting his business career.

After serving for his country, he started his career with Republic Steel and later moved on to become a Regional Salas Manager for Nabisco and Vlasic Pickle. At the end of his career, Paul happily retired from Domino Sugar, Inc.

When Paul was not on the road and working, he dedicated much of his time to the community he lived in. Throughout his life, he was a long-time member and president of The Grocery Manufacture’s Representatives of Youngstown, as well as, the Boardman Lions Club.

Away from his career and community involvement, Paul’s greatest passion was spending time with his family. As much as he enjoyed traveling for work, Paul loved vacationing with his family and being able to play the game of golf all throughout the country. In his later years, Paul thoroughly enjoyed being a part of his grandchildren’s lives; whether through attendance at birthday parties, chorus concerts, holidays, sleepovers or sporting events.

Paul will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Phyllis Esposito, whom he married on November 8, 1958. He leaves behind three children, Thomas Witherow of Dallas, Texas, Kenneth Witherow of Columbiana, Ohio and Lori (Ralph) Lowery of Boardman, Ohio; former daughters-in-law, Dawn Witherow and Teresa Shaffer; ten grandchildren, Bridget (Curtis) Cates, Brenton (Sehee) Witherow, Brandon (Victoria) Witherow, Conner, Zachary, and Madeline Witherow, Ralph, Christian, Jordan and Lauren Lowery and five great-grandchildren, Logan Cates, Tony and Andrew Witherow and Isabella and Addison WItherow.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Robert and Richard Witherow and his sister, Joanne Troy.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Springfield Church of God, 3649 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield, OH 44443 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., where a memorial service will be held directly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. with military honors to follow.

The family would like to give a very special thanks to Assumption Village Special Care Unit and Hospice of the Valley for the exceptional care, comfort and treatment they provided for Paul throughout his lengthy illness.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.

