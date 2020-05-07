Patsy F. Ciccotelli, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held by Pastor Rusty Wills and Military Honors were performed at Lake Park Cemetery for Patsy F. Ciccotelli, 91, who passed away at his residence Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Patsy was born April 14, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael and Josephine Ross Ciccotelli.

He was a lifelong area resident and went to grade school at the Wood Street School in Youngstown and was a former member of St. Columba Cathedral.

He was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in Okinawa, where he controlled the movie entertainment at the Ernie Powell Theater for fellow service members. Patsy received the Occupation Medal of Japan.

He worked as a welder at GATX in Masury, Pennsylvania and JJ Ornamental Iron.

He was especially proud of creating staircases at the Tuscany Estates and the Poland Library and for family members. He loved to boat and fish with his grandchildren, traveling to Virginia Beach and working in his yard and garden.

He leaves one son, Daniel P. Ciccotelli of Boardman, Ohio; two daughters, Patricia (Nick) DePinto of Poland, Ohio and Virginia (Bob) Curtis of Campbell, Ohio; one brother, Bill (Mary Jo) Ciccotelli of Liberty, Ohio; two sisters, Judy (Bill) Holcomb of Poland, Ohio and Linda (Bruce) Woods of Austintown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Nick (Jennifer) DePinto, Deana (Matt) May, Melissa (Joe C) Sexton, Christine (Chris) Vanvakis, Robert (Ashley) Curtis, P.J. Parise, Andrea Parise and Danielle Ciccotelli; 11 great-grandchildren and four great–great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lucille Gray of Boardman, Ohio, Marlene Gray of Youngstown, Ohio, Tina Gray of Hubbard, Ohio, Gwen Ciccotelli of North Olmstead, Ohio and Barb Ciccotelli of Columbus, Ohio and brother-in-law, Bob Gray of Hubbard, Ohio.

Patsy was preceded in death by his wife, the former Donna J. Gray; his parents; one daughter, Sandra “De De” Parise; three brothers, Tony (Charlotte) Ciccotelli, Bob Ciccotelli and Michael Ciccotelli; five sisters, Carol (John) French, Clara (Louis) Venditti, Violet Ciccotelli, Dolly (Daryl) Merrill and Gloria “Tootsie” Ciccotelli; a grandson, Joseph Parise; brothers-in-law, Pat (Gladys) Gray, Jim Gray and Nickie Gray; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Rich) Amey and also his father and mother-in-law, James and Virginia Gray.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patsy F. Ciccotelli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.