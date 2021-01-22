Patsy C. Petrock, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Patsy C. Petrock, 98, who passed away Thursday evening, January 21, 2021 at Caprice Health Care.

Patsy was born April 9, 1922 in Bedford, Pennsylvania, a son of Girolmo and Angeline Rotz Petrock.

He came to this area in 1945. He worked as a railroad engineer at Sharon Steel for 22 years and as a stationary engineer at U.S. Steel, working 21 years, retiring in 1980.

Patsy ran the Ohev Tzedek Temple Cemetery for over 50 years.

He helped his son, Gerald, run two local laundromats, the Canfield Laundromat and the Wash Tub Laundromat in Struthers.

He was an Army Air Corp WWII veteran and a member of the Trinity Fellowship Church and was a member of the VFW Post #3538 in Struthers.

Patsy married the former Jeanette V. Sebastian on April 7, 1945 and she passed on March 15, 2009.

He leaves two sons, Charles P. (Lorene) Petrock of Struthers and Gerald S. (Debbie) Petrock of Canfield; one daughter, Rose M. (John Donnadio) Schleef of Struthers; three step-brothers, Alfred Matricardi of Boardman, Ohio, Sam Matricardi of Ashtabula, Ohio and James Matricardi of Struthers; two grandchildren, Richard Petrock and Annette Constantino and two great-grandchildren, Sara and Natalie Reese. He also leaves his companion, Blanche D’Apolito and a good friend, Tom Sarsany.

Patsy was preceded in death by his parents; wife; step-father, Sam Matricardi; a brother, Mike Petock; three step-brothers, John, Lawrence and Donald Matricardi and one step-sister, Virginia Scavnicky.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Due to the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that all visitors wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

