POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Patricia R. Flaherty who passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday October 28, 2022 at the age of 99.

She was born on December 29, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Mayze McLaughlin.

She graduated from Sough High School and business school.

She worked for the U.S. Steel Company until her family moved to California, and then worked at Fitzsimmons Grocery Store.

After marrying her husband, she returned to Youngstown.

Patricia leaves three sons, Michael Flaherty of Florida, Patrick (Sylvia) Flaherty of Texas, and Kevin Flaherty of Poland, and one daughter Colleen Flaherty of Poland.

She loved traveling, cooking, and going to garage sales, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend and Great Aunt.

Patricia’s children will remember her for her Irish wit, plentiful patience, wonderful wisdom, and beautiful smile. She was kind, generous, and had a strong faith. She was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church in Boardman. Mom made our family a circle of strength and love. She was the heart-beat of the family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael of 63 years, one sister Kathleen Gomes and one brother Edward McLaughlin.

The family wishes to give thanks to Dr. Patsy Buccino and his staff for the care they showed our mother, and to Hospice of Mahoning Valley.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

The family suggests donations to be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

