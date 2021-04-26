Patricia E. Hall, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Patricia E. Hall, 77, who passed away Saturday morning, April 24, after a short illness.

Patricia was born December 31, 1943, in Amsterdam, Ohio, a daughter of Bernard and Rachel Hissam Wells.

She lived in the area most of her life and was a bank teller at the Mahoning Bank, Sky Bank and the Huntington Bank retiring in March 2018.

Patricia married Ronald E. Hall on July 23, 1964 and he passed away June 24, 1998.

She enjoyed baking, crafts and spending time with her family.

Patricia leaves one daughter, Heather (Edward McComesky) Hall of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Jacob (Kayli Corfman) Hall and Veronika Aey; three great-grandchildren, Elia, Adaley, and Ero Hall and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Johnny and Junior and three sisters, Lavada, Anita and Sarah.

Friends may call on Tuesday, April 27, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, the family requests that all attending please wear face coverings and follow current social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material tributes be made in Patricia’s name to the American Heart Association, 1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 600, Cleveland, OH 44114 or online at https://www2.heart.org.

To send condolences please visit www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia E. (Wells) Hall, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.