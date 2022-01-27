NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Patricia (Cochran) Younger who passed away peacefully at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center – New Middletown Nursing Home Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law were blessed to be with her.



Patricia was born on March 23, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Cochran.



She was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Columbus.

She was a graduate of Grandview High School and The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Social Administration. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and Kappa Phi and Sigma Alpha Sigma honorary.



She and Charles Everett Younger of Youngstown were married on May 4, 1957, in Columbus. They eventually moved to Cincinnati where they made their home until Charles’s death in 2007. Having no other family in Cincinnati, her extended family brought her to New Middletown to live at Masternick Memorial until Pat became the very first assisted living resident at the newly built Windsor House.



Pat was a very animated and social individual. She cherished every gift, card and flower that she received by friends and family. Her favorite pastime was playing Bingo. She was the designated official greeter for Windsor House Estates whenever guests came. She made many friends there among the residents and staff. Pat loved pink, purple and teal and always wore flowers in her hair. It was fun to see her throw herself into the Windsor parties dressing up like a witch at Halloween or wearing leis at the Hawaiian Party. She loved beautiful clothing and jewelry, especially sweatshirts. She was very fastidious about her appearance. She loved the trips that the activity staff planned, especially the casino and Christmas lights. She spent every holiday and special occasion with her family until COVID-19 put the staff at a tremendous disadvantage at getting their beloved residents out.



Pat is survived by her brother-in-law, Richard C. Younger (Virginia) of New Middletown; nieces, Ruth Rudibaugh, Liz Weingart, Nancy Knight and Susan Younger; nephews, William Tobias, Tom Tobias, Richard Younger and four Cochran nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and June Cochran; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and James Tobias and niece, Mary Ann Simkins.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of both Windsor House Estates and Masternick Memorial for their exceptional care of Pat, especially Steve, who was the very first caretaker she met at Masternick and Kim Duncan, Kim Sheldon, Heather, Bonnie and Dave at Windsor.



Friends and family may call Sunday, January 30 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia’s name to the Windsor Estates Activity Center, 5240 Windsor Way, Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442.



Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

