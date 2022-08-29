STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Pasquale D. Agresta, 89, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 27.

Pasquale was born on April 26, 1933 in Struthers, a son of Natale and Maria Agresta.

He was a lifelong resident of Struthers and worked for Ohio Edison, first as a lineman, then as a troubleshooter before retiring after 45 years.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church.

He enjoyed playing fast pitch baseball as a third baseman; played handball for over 30 years at the YMCA and was an avid card player, especially bridge. The Dallas Cowboys football team was his passion and he referred to them as “pokes”. Pat was happiest outside doing yard work.

He was an Army Veteran.

Pasquale leaves a sister, Rose Agresta of Struthers; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and his best friend and patient advocate, Cathy E. Marrara.

Pasquale was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dominic Agresta; two sisters, Frances Agresta Marando and infant Julia Agresta and Anthony and Frances who he considered his second parents and their sons, Pat and Joe Agresta.

Friends may call at the church one hour before the Mass from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Pasquale will be so missed by his sister, Rose and best friend, Cathy Marrara and extended family, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and friends

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St Vincent DePaul Society, 317 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolencces.

