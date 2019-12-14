Olga Kowalczyk, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers for Olga Kowalczyk 93 who passed away on Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Olga was born October 24, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Steve and Eva Litwin Melnik.

She lived in the area most of her life and worked at Plakie Toys and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and helped with the Pirogies at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.

Olga was an avid golfer and enjoyed sewing and playing Jumble. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Olga married Frank J. Kowalczyk at Holy Trinity Ukraine Church in Youngstown on June 23, 1951 and he passed away May 1, 2007.

She leaves two sons, Michael (Susan) Kowalczyk of Swanzey, New Hampshire, Frank (Karen) Kowalczyk, Jr. of Struthers; two daughters Paula (Jim) Zetts of Charlotte, NC and Nancy (James) Casella of St. Joseph, Michigan; one sister Maria Tirpack of Campbell, Ohio and 11 grandchildren Christine (Mac Dinkel) Zetts, Jim (Stephanie) Zetts, Sarah Zetts, Michael (Nicole) Casella, Amy (Jeff) Krugler, Ryan (Emma) Kowalczyk, Jared (Malika) Kowalczyk, Nathan (Christine Luciano) Kowalczyk, Kara Kowalczyk, Katelyn (Mike) Adams, Jacob Kowalczyk and two great grandchildren Peter Zetts and Liam Krugler.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, two brothers Walter and Peter Melnik and one sister Anne Kihm.

Friends may call on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Material contributions can be made to Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church 764 Fifth Street Struthers, Ohio 44471.