STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers for Nilla K. DeMarco 64, who passed away on Wednesday morning, May 4, 2022 with her family by her side.

Nilla was born February 13, 1958 in Astoria Queens, New York. A daughter of Salvatore and Amelia Dirmaier Auditore.

She came to this area in 1990 from San Diego, California. She worked at the Mayflower Wollam Financial Group, providing customer service for their clients.

She graduated from San Diego State with a nursing degree.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church and loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, going to car shows, motorcycle rides and her two Poodles.

Nilla married Frank M. DeMarco on October 21, 1981.

Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Karolina N. DeMarco of Poland, Ohio; two sisters Paula A. (David) Stevenson of Naples, Florida and Tara M. (Fidel) Wood of San Diego, California; three grandchildren Anthony Flores and Autumn and Noah Axel.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Material tributes can be made in Nilla’s name to Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Road Poland, OH 44514

