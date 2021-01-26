Nicholas H. Kremin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Nicholas H. Kremin, 66, who died Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Cleveland.

Nicholas was born October 21, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Mary Kremin.

He graduated from East High School and attended Youngstown State University. He served in the United States Air Force.

He married Gladys Waback on August 3, 1985. He worked at the Schwebels Baking Company until he retired.

Nicholas was an avid golfer and loved his car and watching the Indians and Browns.

He was preceded in death by his canine baby, Ruckus.

Nicholas leaves his three sons, Brian (Julie) Waback of Struthers, Nicholas (Alise) Kremin and Shawn Kremin both of Cleveland; two grandchildren, Brian and Livia Waback and four sisters Cathy, Pat, Dorothy and Sonya.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gladys, who died July 6, 2011; sister Helen and brothers, Mike, John (Kremin) and John (Morris) and Paul and Peter Morris.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that all attending please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Friends may call on Thursday evening, January 28, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning, January 29, 2021 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

