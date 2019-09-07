Nancy L. (Williams) Bell, New Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

August 31, 2019

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Bell, 65, passed away Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 at home.

Nancy was born July 21, 1954, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Melvin Benjamin and Betty Kunkle Williams.

She moved to this area as a child and worked for the Schwebel Baking Company for 16 years.

She retired from Giant Eagle, where she worked in the bakery and was a member of the Johnson Club.

Nancy leaves one son, Eric James (Brittish Leigh) Bell of Girard, Ohio; three sisters, Becky Showman of Canfield, Jean Sheely and Irene Cearfoss, both of New Middletown; two grandchildren, Kyra, Leigh Bell and Tre Austin Bell and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Benjamin H. Williams.

As per Nancy’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

