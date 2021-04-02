Nancy Hill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy (Nord) Hill, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Hudson, Ohio.

Nancy was born July 1, 1924 in Poland, Ohio and graduated from Struthers High School in 1941.

She married her longtime sweetheart, Harold, on March 17, 1945. Harold preceded her in death in 2002 after 57 amazing years of marriage. After they married, the couple moved to Charleston, South Carolina where they experienced the excitement of being newlyweds and the exhilaration of the celebrations for the end of World War II.

After the war, Harold and Nancy returned to Ohio and built their first home in Youngstown, Ohio. As their family grew, they moved to Canfield, Ohio and were active members in their church. In 1974, Harold was transferred to the Akron area and the Hills settled in Hudson. While her children were in school, she worked as a lunch lady for the Hudson City Schools.

They loved to travel and visited Las Vegas often. Bingo was a passion of Nancy’s!

Nancy was a loving, gracious, and generous soul who never held back her opinion on any subject. Her feistiness and candor will be missed.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband; her siblings and her eldest son, Randy (Sue).

She is survived by daughter, Rhonda Green (Jeff Crane) of Kent, Ohio; son, Rory (Margaret) of Hudson, Ohio; grandchildren, Forrest Green (Kat), Nathan Hill, Libby Hill, Patrick Hill, Meaghan Hill and Ian Gutierrez; great-grandson, Edwin Green and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the caring staff and nurses in the memory care unit at Danbury Senior Living in Hudson and the hospice caregivers from Gardens of Western Reserve, Cuyahoga Falls.

Funeral arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home, 700 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471 and she will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy (Nord) Hill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.