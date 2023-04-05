NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Monica M. Bader, 91, who passed away Saturday evening, April 1, at the Inn at Glenellen.

Monica was born April 8, 1931, a daughter of Andrew and Josephine Kotnik Vrabel in New Castle, Pennsylvania and grew up in Bessemer, Pennsylvania and moved back to New Castle. She came to New Middletown in 1962.

Monica married Howard P. Bader December 21, 1950.

She worked at Sparkle and was a demo lady at Sam’s Club.

Monica was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and was a pirohy pincher and took communion to the elderly at Windsor House.

She was a member of the SNPJ and the Saxon Club.

Monica enjoyed camping and the outdoors. She loved her flowers and watching and feeding the birds in her backyard. Her biggest joy was her kids and grandchildren.

Monica leaves two sons, Mike (Pam) Bader of New Springfield and Jeff (Carrie) Bader of Butler, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Dee (Danny) Chipps of New Middletown; eight grandchildren, Brian (Jen) Sterling, Paula (Jerry) Ricciardi, Adam Sterling, Jayme (Mike) Lewis, Eric (Sarah) Bader, Dan Chipps, Jr., Patrick (Henna) Bader and Jeff (Amy) Smith and 16 great-grandchildren.

Monica was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, on February 8, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Sterling and her son-in-law, Brian Sterling; three brothers, Daniel, Cyril and Andrew Vrabel and two sisters, Bernie Vrabel and Katherine Horney.

Friends may call on Monday, April 10, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home, 10170 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Briarfield Place, the Inn at Glenellen and Cross Roads Hospice for all of the love and compassion they showed to their mother, Monica.

