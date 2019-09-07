Millie Skoloda, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers, for Millie Skoloda, 92, who passed away Friday afternoon, September 6, 2019, at the Greenbriar Center in Boardman.

Millie was born August 27, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Blanche Kogut Bergles.

She moved from Bessemer to Struthers in 1951 and worked at Almart’s Store for ten years, retiring in 1975.

She was a member of the Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church and the church’s senior citizen group.

Millie married John M. Skoloda on June 2, 1951. He passed away June 15, 1993.

She leaves one son, Jeffrey Skoloda of Austintown and one daughter, Lorraine Ferrick of Struthers and one sister, Rose Marie (Bob) Micco of Bessemer; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jr. and Olivia Skoloda and Terry and Jessica Ferrick and three great-grandchildren, Dezeray, Aiden and Jordyn.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two brothers, John and Joe Bergles.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 10 at the funeral home two hours prior to service from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

