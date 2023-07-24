NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millie Niece, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Millie was born on June 17, 1937, the youngest of ten children to the late, Joseph and Catherine (Yurik) Bendick.

Millie was a 1955 graduate of Springfield Local.

She was employed by Nemenz Stores for 35 years before retirement.

Throughout her life, Millie enjoyed bus trips to the casino, reading, puzzles and found great joy in playing cards with her family. Better known as “Nanny”, her grandkids and great-grandsons were her whole world.

Mourning her passing is her daughter, Pamela Kampfer (Keith); her son, Paul Niece; two grandchildren, Michael Kampfer (Abby) and Kelli Carlisle (Wyatt) and three great-grandchildren, Jayce and Cameron Carlisle and Keegan Kampfer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Art Petrollini and her siblings.

Per Millie’s wishes, a private service will be held with the family.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred H. Niece, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.