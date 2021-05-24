Michael S. Bukovinsky, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Michael S. Bukovinsky, Jr., 65, who passed away Saturday afternoon, May 22.

Michael was born on October 10, 1955, in Youngstown a son of Michael and Ann Klacik Bukovinsky.

He lived in the area his whole life and graduated from Wilson High School.

He worked as a security guard at various companies.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Michael married the former Shirley J. Williams on September 17, 1977. She died October 11, 2015.

Michael leaves one daughter, Kimberly A. (Matthew) Melvin of Boardman; two sisters, Betty F. Defendeifer of Boardman and Marilyn Howell of Youngstown; a fiancée, Vicki Regan of Struthers; two grandchildren, Isabella R. and Matthew K. Melvin and one grandson on the way.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, wife and one grandson, Maverick Melvin.

Friends may call two hours before the service, on Tuesday, May 25 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Material contributions may be made in Michael’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by calling 1-800-227-2345.

