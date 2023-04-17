NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Michael R. Sinchak, 73, who passed away on Friday morning, April 14, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Michael was born on December 13, 1949 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of Michael J. and Mary Blazincic Sinchak.

He lived in the area his whole life and worked for Parker Hanifin for 35 years as a foundry worker before retiring.

He was a member of the St. Paul the Apostle Church and the Mahoning Sports Club.

Michael was an avid fisherman and hunter and a musician who enjoyed playing his guitars. He was also a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Michael married the former Carol A. Sullivan on July 24, 1982. Besides his wife he leave one son, James Robert Sullivan, New Middletown, Ohio; two brothers, Richard Sinchak of Texas and Garry (Priscilla) Sinchak of Georgia; one sister Elaine (Jerome) Herd of Texas, also several nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Bobbie Jo Sinchak.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown and in church on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. before the Mass.

Material contributions can be made in Mike’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or StJude.org.

