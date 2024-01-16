YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael David Kosarich II of Youngstown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly and tragically on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Mike, as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was born on February 10, 1993 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mike was 30 years old.

He is survived by his mother, Patty Hregdovic (Bob); his father, Mike Kosarich, Sr. (Carrie); his sisters, Angela Newman (Pates), Sara McMurray (Chandler), Michelle Kosarich and Hailee Kosarich (Austin) and a plethora of loving family and friends.

Mike graduated from Struthers High School in 2011.

His passion and chosen profession as a mechanic allowed him to work on vehicles of every kind. He had a true talent for being able to take something apart and put it back together, even at a young age. He always had a new project he was working on. He loved being outdoors and was always on the go. He enjoyed four wheeling, dirt bikes, playing guitar, music, and football.

Mike had an easy going smile and his infectious laughter made anyone he met feel welcome. He is truly loved and will be missed by many.

In celebration of Mike’s life, a private gathering of family and friends was held.

Donations in Mike’s honor can be made to everytown.org. Everytown-For Gun Safety works to prevent and fight against gun violence In our communities.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael David Kosarich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.