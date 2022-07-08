YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior /St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Michael Cossack, 66, from Youngstown.

Michael was born September 26, 1955, in Youngstown a son of Michael and Margaret Repasky Cossack.

He attended Struthers High School.

He was a self employed mechanic with a deep passion for automobiles and automobile parts.

Michael leaves two sons, Michael Paul Cossack of Youngstown and Eric Gbur of Struthers and one daughter, Melissa Benson of Youngstown; one brother, Brian Cossack of Salem, Oregon; one sister, Cynthia Braden of Stow, Ohio and three grandchildren, Zachary, Leah and Alexa.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Cossack and two sisters, Diane Marie Cossack and Katherine Mary Cossack.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 12 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street in Struthers.

