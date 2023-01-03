YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, January 5, at 2:00 pm at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church for Michael Brian Nieves, 44, of Youngstown. He peacefully left this earth on Saturday, December 24, at his home.

He was born on May 23, 1978, son of Angel and Lucy Morales Nieves. He was raised in his parent’s home on the east side for over 42 years.

Michael enjoyed playing football, soccer and other neighborhood games with long time friends.

He attended Catholic school, as well as East High School.

He was employed for some years at Walmart in the packaging department.

Michael was an avid lover of music, fashion and loved the black and Hispanic culture that shaped his persona. He was planning to move into his own home with his children to start afresh. Michael was highly intelligent and could speak on any subject, including spirituality.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Angel Nieves.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Lucy Nieves; his sister, Monica Jones; his children, Emalise Helena-Ann and Jacob Brian Nieves; a nephew, Jeremiah Torres; two nieces, Layla and Jordan Jones; two uncles, Carlos (Terri) Morales and Alex Morales and an aunt, Suzanne (Charles) Vatter, who loved and looked after him. Michael also leaves his cousins, Josh (Jen Carlos) Morales and Giovanni (Gianna) Serra, with whom he grew close while he worked beside him doing carpentry, drywall and other contracting work. He also leaves a host of cousins who loved him dearly. Michael loved his children and loved anyone with whom he came in contact. He was a “Gentle Giant”.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, one hour prior to the Mass, at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 397 South Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

