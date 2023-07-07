YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Maye W. Huff, 84, who passed away at home surrounded by family Thursday morning June 22, 2023.

Maye was born on May 1, 1939 in Racine, West Virginia, a daughter of Fonnie and Beatrice Brown Damron.

She came to this area as a young girl and worked at Babcock Lumber in Hubbard, Ohio working in the office.

She was a member of the John Knox Church in Youngstown and a former member of the Struthers Eagles.

Maye married her first husband Dennis William Welk in 1983, and he passed away in 1988. She re-married Paul L. Huff on November 2, 2002.

She leaves behind her husband Paul of Youngstown, daughter Beatrice A. Stack of Canfield, Ohio; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren; step-daughter Carla Green of New Waterford, Ohio; and two step –grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Dennis and son Jimmie L. Lamp, Jr., brothers Joe and Frank Lopez and sister Cynthia Kwiecinski.

