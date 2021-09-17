Maureen E. Paes, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen E. Paes, 74, went peacefully to eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 with her loving and devoted sister at her side. Maureen died of natural causes.

An extraordinary daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, teacher and friend, Maureen was the eldest child of Martin F. and Helen (Eileen) F. Elwood Paes.

Maureen was born on July 2, 1947, in Youngstown and was a lifelong resident of New Middletown.

She began her formal education In New Middletown transferring to Holy Family School in Poland where she graduated in 1961. She was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. As a student at Mooney, she thrived on the school’s motto of sanctity, scholarship and discipline and practiced these values in her many fulfilling years of educating children from a wide variety of backgrounds in the Youngstown Diocese parochial school system.

Maureen, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Youngstown State University, was just 20 when she started her teaching career at Our Lady of Lourdes School in East Palestine. She also held teaching positions in the primary grades at Holy Family in Poland, St. Stanislaw School in Youngstown, and St Joseph the Provider in Campbell. In addition, Maureen taught gifted classes in the summer school program of Youngstown City Schools. She was an innovative and creative educator who encouraged students to rise above the mediocre, use their talents, to respect others as well as themselves. Maureen never backed away from challenges including coaching the girls track team and cheerleader squad at Holy Family, even though she had done neither. She also started a tradition with the school’s involvement in The Poland Optimist Speech Tournament serving as Holy Family’s coach that resulted in many students to become champions in this program and excelling in speech and debate throughout their high school years and beyond.

As a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, Maureen was a leader in the parish for many years serving on Parish Council, chairing the church census, serving as a member of the board of the Diocesan Religious Education and teaching CCD. In addition, Maureen, a gifted calligrapher, did a variety of calligraphy for many projects at St. Paul’s. In her Christian journey, Maureen believed in bringing people to a fuller relationship with God through the Word of the Lord and Scripture. She was never reluctant to share her faith.

Maureen’s greatest love in her life was her family. Her parents, her late younger brother, Marty and her younger sister, Helen, who has survived her. Maureen was devoted to each of them as they were to her. Helen cherished Maureen as the most incredible sister and friend one could ever be fortunate to have and Maureen’s passing, though merciful releasing her from physical pain and suffering, leaves a huge void in her sister’s life and the many others that Maureen touched.

Maureen’s, now adult nephews, John and Christopher and niece, Elizabeth, were the source of great joy, happiness and love throughout her life. She was honored to see them grow into the outstanding adults with children of their own, who have also been beloved to her.

Maureen is survived by her sister, Helen T. Paes of New Middletown; her nephews. Dr. John E. Paes (Hope) of Westerville, Ohio and Mr. Christopher M. Paes (Laura) of Evans, Georgia; niece, Mrs. Elizabeth A. McCollam (Sean) of Westervillle, Ohio and sister-in-law, Mrs. Dianne Paes of Canfield. Maureen also leaves six great-nieces and nephews including Aubrey and Ryan Paes, Elijah and Jacob Paes and Norah and Andrew McCollam. Survivors also include a special first cousin, Mr. John (Jack) P. Elwood III (Kim) of Katy, Texas.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Paul he Apostle Church in New Middletown.

