Mary R. Zaluski, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 for Mary R. Zaluski, 92, who passed away Sunday morning, April 12, 2020.

Mary was born November 24, 1927 in Ohio, a daughter of Ralph and Antoinette Julian Sapio.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and was an R.N. at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She worked for Dr. James Gordon in Struthers and at Assumption Nursing Home. Mary also did private nursing for nursing homes and friends.

She was a charter member of Holy Family Church, a former member of the church’s Altar and Rosary Society and the Pastoral Care Committee. She was past vice-president of the Altar Guild, taught CCD and was a Eucharistic Minister for the sick and organized many blood drives. Mary was a member of the Catholic Nurses Association of Youngstown and the St. Elizabeth’s Alumni Association.

She married Charles N. Zaluski on August 20, 1955 and he passed away on October 18, 2007.

She leaves three children, Marie (Bill) Haug of Poland, Charles N. (Rose) Zaluski, Jr. of Canfield, Ohio and Mark A. (Trish) Zaluski of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Christine (Dennis) McNamara of Niles, Ohio and Gloria Groner of New Middletown, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Will (MiYoung) Haug, John (Alex) Haug, Missy Haug, Jordan, Jacob, Joel Zaluski, Nicholas, Lauren and Kailynn Zaluski; one great-grandchild, Edward Haug and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Sapio of Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Sam and Nick Sapio and one sister, Rose Marie Sapio

Many thanks to the staff at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center for their care, compassion and love they gave to Mary. Thanks to Dr. Passarello who was a long time friend and Mary’s doctor.

Per Mary’s request, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Angel’s for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

She truly loved her Marci, who was rescued from Angel’s.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home Struthers, Ohio.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary R. (Sapio) Zaluski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.