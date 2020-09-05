Mary “Peaches” Brenner, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Ours Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers for Mary C. “Peaches” Brenner, 90, who passed away early Friday morning, September 4, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilatation Center.

Mary was born December 1, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James A. and Mary C. Hollender Blake.

She graduated from South High School in 1948 and lived in the area her entire life.

Mary was a housewife, homemaker.

Mary was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church and a former member of St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown.

She married James C. Brenner May 21, 1949 and he died April 26, 1982.

Mary leaves five sons, James C. (Carol) Brenner, Jr. of Austintown, Ohio, Richard A. (Gretchen Griffin) Brenner of Boardman, Ohio, David A. (Karen) Brenner of North Royalton, Ohio, John R. (Robin Rader) Brenner of Hubbard, Ohio, Mark T. (Diane) Brenner of Struthers; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers James, Andrew, George Blake; one sister, Vivian Fintor.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Maplecrest for the care and comfort they showed to Mary.

Friends may call two hours before the funeral on Wednesday, September 9 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, we ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary’s name to the donor’s choice.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary “Peaches” Brenner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: