Mary Louise Miely, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Mary Louise Miely, 93, of Struthers who died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Beeghley Oaks.

Mary was born in Youngstown on May 10, 1926, a daughter of John and Helen Kostacik Skoloda

She retired from Gray’s drug as a pharmacy clerk.

She married Felix A. Miely on April 17, 1948.

Mary was a member Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. She was a hard worker, a seamstress and baker. She was a kind, beautiful, generous, adoring person and grandmother.

Mary leaves her son Felix D. (Cynthia) Miely of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a daughter Janine M. Miely of Struthers, five grandchildren Ryan A. Miely, Jared R. Miely, Machele L. Miely, Danielle D. Phillips and Josh Miely, and three great grandchildren Dominic and Dakota Phillips and Michael Miely. Her spirit lives on in all of them.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Felix, who died September 21, 2008, two brothers Edward and Paul Skoloda and one great grandchild Dalton Phillips.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clemente Funeral Homes

