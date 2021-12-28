STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Tiberio, 90, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mary Lou was born November 20, 1931 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Bovenzi Cabuno.

She lived in the area her entire life. She was the head cashier at Valu King and Loblaw’s super markets and then a sales representative for Boston Distributors.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Mary Lou married Joseph Tiberio May 31, 1975 and he passed away on February 26, 1991.

She leaves her caregiver and niece, Elizabeth King; great-nephews, Brandon and Cameron King, also many nieces and nephews. She leaves a step-son, Joseph (Brenda) Tiberio, Jr., a step-daughter Bonnie Durkin of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husband and five brothers, Michael, Andrew, James, Nicholas and Robert Cabuno.

A prayer service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call one hour before the prayer service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

