NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024, 11:00 a.m., at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, Ohio, for Mary Jo (Devine) Gorgei, 82, who passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman on Wednesday afternoon, December 27, 2023.

Mary Jo was born December 3, 1941 in Struthers, Ohio a daughter of Valentine and Mary Brophy Devine.

She lived in the area her whole life and was in the first graduating class of Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959.

She worked at Sam’s Club and retired after working 20 years.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Mary Jo married Richard T. Gorgei on June 8, 1968.

Besides her husband of New Middletown, she leaves one son, Kristopher (Monica) Gorgei of North Lima; one sister, Valeria (Daryle) Hoffman of Petersburg and adopted granddaughters, Ashlie, Emily and Destiny Algaier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Devine and one grandson, Patrick Gorgei.

Friends may call at the church one hour before the service from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Angels For Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

