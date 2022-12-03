YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, for Mary F. Thomas, 94, who passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Mary was born on May 31, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of John N. and Mary Louise Fok Wallerick.

Mary was a cashier and a homemaker.

She was a member of the Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Mary married Emil J. Thomas on September 9, 1950 and he preceded her in death on April 26, 1993.

She leaves three sons Richard (Mary Margaret Hovanes) Thomas of Warren, David (Sue) Thomas of Poland and Donald (Michelle) Thomas of Youngstown; one brother, Emeric (Maria) Wallerick of Florida; four grandchildren, Dwayne, Justin, Greg and Gina (Andrew Beatty) Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Taylor Thomas and Michelle Thomas’ daughter, Jami Camardo of Cleveland.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Arrangements were handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. To send condolences, visit clementefuneralhomes.com.

